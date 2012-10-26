Mustang Led Footwell Kit! Single & Multi Color! Control W/smartphone App!



Mustang Footwell LED Kit

RGB Controller Comparison Video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XanLrlb9L8A







Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected]

Nick C.

Diode Dynamics

Looking to add a fresh look to your Mustang's interior? Footwell LEDs are the way to do it! By adding bright LED strips under your dash, you can add a lot to the look of your vehicle.Diode Dynamics has been producing and designing easy-to-install LED kits for nearly a decade, and this kit is no exception. After months of planning, we have designed new LED strips to be used in this kit, which are highly flexible, waterproof, and long-lasting. This kit also uses our brand new RGB Multicolor products, which are controlled by the included remote! You can change the color to fit your mood.Included in the kit (for multicolor option)- 2 (two) 30-5050 SMD Strips (flexible and waterproof)- Wiring harness for easy installation- 2 (two) quick-splices for installation- LED Toggle switch in your choice of LED color- RGB Controller Box with RF sensor and 4 outputs- Remote Control (choose Standard or upgrade to Bluetooth / WiFi)- 4 (four) zip-ties and 3M outdoor adhesive pads for mounting strips- Three-year Diode Dynamics worry-free limited warranty- 30-day satisfaction guaranteeAlso included with rear footwell option:- 2 (two) additional 30-5050 SMD Strips (flexible and waterproof)- 2 (two) 3-meter (ten-foot) extension wires- Additional zip-ties and adhesive pads