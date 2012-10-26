Mustang Led Footwell Kit! Single & Multi Color! Control W/smartphone App!

Mustang Footwell LED Kit

Looking to add a fresh look to your Mustang's interior? Footwell LEDs are the way to do it! By adding bright LED strips under your dash, you can add a lot to the look of your vehicle.

Diode Dynamics has been producing and designing easy-to-install LED kits for nearly a decade, and this kit is no exception. After months of planning, we have designed new LED strips to be used in this kit, which are highly flexible, waterproof, and long-lasting. This kit also uses our brand new RGB Multicolor products, which are controlled by the included remote! You can change the color to fit your mood.

Included in the kit (for multicolor option)

- 2 (two) 30-5050 SMD Strips (flexible and waterproof)
- Wiring harness for easy installation
- 2 (two) quick-splices for installation
- LED Toggle switch in your choice of LED color
- RGB Controller Box with RF sensor and 4 outputs
- Remote Control (choose Standard or upgrade to Bluetooth / WiFi)
- 4 (four) zip-ties and 3M outdoor adhesive pads for mounting strips
- Three-year Diode Dynamics worry-free limited warranty
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee


Also included with rear footwell option:

- 2 (two) additional 30-5050 SMD Strips (flexible and waterproof)
- 2 (two) 3-meter (ten-foot) extension wires
- Additional zip-ties and adhesive pads


Single Color

Multi-Color

RGB Multicolor Footwell LED Kit from Diode Dynamics - YouTube


footwellbackblue.jpg

footwelldarkred.jpg


2010-2014%20Mustang%20Footwell%20Kit%20Purple.jpg


RGB Controller Comparison Video:
View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XanLrlb9L8A

15_mustang_multicolor_footwell_blue.jpg


Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] Thank you!

Nick C.
Diode Dynamics
 

Can this be wired to both work with the switch/remote AND turn on while the doors are open? Obviously it would have to be spliced onto something that doesn't require the ignition to be in the 'on' position.
 
Thanks for your question! By using a SPDT switch instead of the SPST one that comes with the kit, you can essentially do it like this. We recommend this change only by those with electrical experience, since you will need to locate the door or map light wire and run that wire to your new switch. Please see our diagram here- the actual wiring is quite simple. If you would like a SPDT switch instead of a SPST LED switch, please just let us know after checkout. Thanks!

footwellSPDT.gif
 
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzkV9zznaAY


We're excited to introduce our new RGBW Multicolor LED Strip Kits! These highly flexible, waterproof strips are brighter than our previous RGB strips, and also have an extra white LED chip for a more uniform, pure white color. With our footwell, engine bay, grille, and underglow kits, you can easily add color-changing accents anywhere on your vehicle. Best of all, when paired with our RGBW M8 Bluetooth Controller, you can control them right from your phone!

Check them out in the video above!
 
