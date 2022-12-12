Mustang Parts

Good morning, I have an SN 95 98 mustang gt selling the engine along with the harness and everything that

comes with it. One of the lifters need to be replaced and the engine has 162,000 miles on it. I am also selling the transmission along with the engine in good condition has a steeda shifter on it. I am asking $2700 for everything. I live in Arlington, Texas you can reach me at 817)899-341 (Clifton)