I have had alot of help on here with this project I am doing and thought I would attach a couple of pics of it since I had the car cover off today.. I am going to sell my Dodge and then push the Mustang into the garage to work on it..My sister bought this car in 85.. It has not run since around 99..Explorer 302 is at the machine shop9 inch rear going in it ( see my thread)TKX will be replacing the srod 4 speedFUGLY blue interior will be changed over to a gray probably..... My plan is to make it my Florida " Driver'.....Can anyone tell me where the GLX model fit in the lineup? Thanks