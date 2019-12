Buying a tool box and hanging out a sign does not make you a mechanic. I have been working on cars since I was 12 and now I am 70 .

I have a degree in applied power train mechanics and was ASE certified for over 35 years.

I was a line mechanic in a Ford dealership for over 15 years and then worked fleet mechanics until I retired . I think I can barely call myself a mechanic ,because I am not up on the latest computer stuff as I retired in 2009.

the guy you took your car to is a hobby car fixer not a mechanic. If he charges for his time and can't fix your car . Then he is a thief. Did he charge you to install and get your car running ? If so he needs to be sued for the work he did not complete. then maybe he will take his sign down and he won;t be able to steal from other hard working people .

My rant is over. Now post some pictures of your engine compartment . Go buy a wiring diagram and start to figure out how to fix your problem.