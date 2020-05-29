I am stumped and could use help ...

I just replaced the heater core on my 92 2.3 liter. Now, I'm trying to unravel the hose routing from the engine to the core. My specific question is, I can see where the temp sensor housing goes inline (between thermostat and core), what I'm not seeing is where the heater valve goes (or does it)? I have part number E25Y18D371A for the valve. It looks like it would go inline before or after the temp sensor.

Guidance and / or pics of a working system would sure help.