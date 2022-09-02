Need help identifying engine block and heads

T

Trebor

May 15, 2021
Can anybody provide me any information about this block and heads?

This engine was making really low compression numbers, I had another built to replace it. I would like to sell the old one, but I dont know anything about it.

Any help would be appreciated, I can get more pics after the weekend if that is helpful.

Thank you
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
I think the date code is on the block where the starter would be located, if you can look inside the spark plug hole and see the top of a piston that would tell if it was a low compression engine like from a truck or crown vic/grande marquee, there may be a engineering or part number someplace.
Best I could do.
 
wanna catch the space herp
Sep 1, 2010
The spider, dog bones and roller lifters look factory. The roller tip stamped rockers and plug angles look like the heads should have three bars on the ends. I do not see the bars on the ends of the heads.
Here is what will be helpful when you look for the numbers.
www.enginelabs.com

A Guide To Ford V8 Engine Block Casting Numbers, 1952-1996

This guide covers engine block casting numbers associated with Ford Y-Block, FE, Windsor, Cleveland, big-block Ford, and more!
And the part of the list that is likely most relevant
E5AE-AA – 1985, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E5AE-AA – 1985-1988, 351 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains, Truck

E5AE-C3B – 1985-1986, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E6AE-BA – 1986, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E6SE – 1986, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E7AE-CA – 1987-1991, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E7AE-EA – 1987-1991, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E7TE – 1987, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

E7TE-BD – 1987-1995, 429/460 Big-Block Ford, 2-bolt mains, Truck

E9AE-AA – 1989, 351 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains, Truck

F1SE – 1991-1996, 302 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains

F4TE-AA 1994-1996, 351 Windsor small-block, 2-bolt mains
 
wanna catch the space herp
Sep 1, 2010
The 8K27 in the head should have a letter before it go be a Ford part number. And many from the era of what the block looks like have a thermactor port (or plug) in the ends of the heads. Are the heads iron?
Do I you have any more history on this long block?
 
Top Bottom