Need help with front blinker!!

Aug 17, 2020
Getting ready to move out of state and this happened tonight, front driver blinker stopped working and went to check and 2 wires were cut.

the green wire is wired up to the aftermarket HALO light, unhooked it to double check.

not sure about the other wire but I’m sure it’s the headlights.

the bulb is good as I pulled the other side to check

should I run the green wire from socket to the original green wire/ halo light so all 3 wires are connected?

And do the same for the black wire?
 

Top Bottom