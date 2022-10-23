Need help with Twisted Wedge Heads valve springs upgrade

Hi ALL,

Would like to get some help from people that has done this upgrade.

I have a set of the old Twisted wedge aluminum heads TFS-51410002-M61 with a stage 1 cam

I want to upgradethe valve springs to use PAC-1211X Beehive RPM



Trying to find if someone here have done this and if someone is willing to share a part number for the spring locators Not for the retainers and locks, those last items are very common because those springs are direct replacement for LS1 to LS6. the only part numbers I need is for the locators.



I already contacted PAC Racing Tech hotline but I haven't got a response yet.

I DON"T want to upgrade my springs with the TrickFlow kit TFS-2500200. So that kit is out of the discusion, The PAC-springs are way much better. Skinnier and better spring rate.

I know PAC Racing make most valve springs for TrickFlo, but TFS don't sale Beehive RPM only cylindrical



I hope I get some help, That will be greatly appreciated.