Need help with Twisted Wedge Heads valve springs upgrade

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
117
24
28
59
Mexico
Hi ALL,
Would like to get some help from people that has done this upgrade.
I have a set of the old Twisted wedge aluminum heads TFS-51410002-M61 with a stage 1 cam
I want to upgradethe valve springs to use PAC-1211X Beehive RPM

Trying to find if someone here have done this and if someone is willing to share a part number for the spring locators Not for the retainers and locks, those last items are very common because those springs are direct replacement for LS1 to LS6. the only part numbers I need is for the locators.

I already contacted PAC Racing Tech hotline but I haven't got a response yet.
I DON"T want to upgrade my springs with the TrickFlow kit TFS-2500200. So that kit is out of the discusion, The PAC-springs are way much better. Skinnier and better spring rate.
I know PAC Racing make most valve springs for TrickFlo, but TFS don't sale Beehive RPM only cylindrical

I hope I get some help, That will be greatly appreciated.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
'86 New Turbo Build First Start/Idle Trouble. Full Tune specs attached
Replies
8
Views
512
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Heffay
H
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
700
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
M
Help Me Go Fast In My FoxBody
Replies
32
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu