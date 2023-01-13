Hey everyone! I need some guidance or direction on putting my car back together. A little backstory on how I got to where I am right now with the car. My dad and I bought a 1987 Mustang GT, 5 speed, factory engine, to work on together and make a nice cruiser out of it. When we got the car, the motor and tranny was out of the car, and everything was in bags, and boxes. We got the motor and tranny back into the car in the summer of 2020. Sadly, my dad passed away in September of that year. He was the Mustang mechanic, of the family, and I was learning from him. I quit working on the car up until a couple of weeks ago, and I want to get the car done and on the road. I can do the work on it myself, but because, we didn't take the motor apart, I am needing a manual or something I can look at to know what goes where, what bolts to use, and where connectors all go. I have a Haynes manual, but it isn't really useful at all. It is like putting a puzzle back together, without a picture to go by, lol. I have looked around on google, but I seem to come up short. If anyone can point me in the right direction, It would be very much appreciated. TIA



Tim