Engine Needing some guidance in the right direction...

A

Alykai

Member
Jun 10, 2019
8
7
13
45
Missouri
Hey everyone! I need some guidance or direction on putting my car back together. A little backstory on how I got to where I am right now with the car. My dad and I bought a 1987 Mustang GT, 5 speed, factory engine, to work on together and make a nice cruiser out of it. When we got the car, the motor and tranny was out of the car, and everything was in bags, and boxes. We got the motor and tranny back into the car in the summer of 2020. Sadly, my dad passed away in September of that year. He was the Mustang mechanic, of the family, and I was learning from him. I quit working on the car up until a couple of weeks ago, and I want to get the car done and on the road. I can do the work on it myself, but because, we didn't take the motor apart, I am needing a manual or something I can look at to know what goes where, what bolts to use, and where connectors all go. I have a Haynes manual, but it isn't really useful at all. It is like putting a puzzle back together, without a picture to go by, lol. I have looked around on google, but I seem to come up short. If anyone can point me in the right direction, It would be very much appreciated. TIA

Tim
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Supercharger questions
Replies
1
Views
95
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
whitehairdude
W
D
Fox Harness help
Replies
4
Views
383
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
N
Interior and Upholstery 85 -> 87-93 dash swap
Replies
12
Views
587
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rdub6
Rdub6
Star827
Driver Side Window Problems 1987 GT
Replies
13
Views
825
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
N
Electrical 89 lx 4 to 8 with a 93 harness
Replies
3
Views
280
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu