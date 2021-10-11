new from Florida

Wayne67vert
New Member
-
- Oct 10, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 73
1st post here, not new to Mustangs. I had a '67 'vert for 14 years, sold it in 2018.
Now just bought a '96 GT 'vert. I'm going to make it my daily.
Looking to get answers about issues it has and I hope to help answer questions others have.
Thanks for the add.
Wayne
Now just bought a '96 GT 'vert. I'm going to make it my daily.
Looking to get answers about issues it has and I hope to help answer questions others have.
Thanks for the add.
Wayne