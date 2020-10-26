New From New Mexico

Yes that is New Mexico, we are a state and no longer part of Mexico. I have a 2005 S197 that I absolutely love. Back in 69 I worked at the Ford dealer before I went into the Air Force. I fell in love with the 69 428 SCJ Mach 1. In 72 I bought one, paid a hellish $2100 for it. Got Married and decided it was time for kids, so you can guess where the Mach 1 went. Remember 69 was the only year with dual headlights. Move on a couple decades and out comes the 2005 GT (Dual headlights, kind of). A buddy of mine bought one and drove it from the west coast to the the east coast for the 50th anniversary in 2014. I met him in Atlanta and drove back to Seattle via I-10 and I-5. I knew I wanted pne. Being a bit older than I was when I had my first Mustang, and I have Great Grandkids now, I was willing to except a drop in power. Last year I walked into a good deal on a V6 car never wrecked, well maintained, but someone was rally racing it. It had all the suspension work done to it plus a few other mods in a CAI and Flow Master exhaust. What else it had done I have no idea.

I swapped the grill for a factory GT, installed window louvers and a front bra,add a SCT tuner. Replaced the tires and other than oil changes etc, I just drive it and have fun.

Last month I bought a 98 V6 SN95, for my wife to learn to drive in. I figured since she has never learned to drive she may as well start in a little Mustang with a five speed. It has been parked since 2009. New fluids and fuel pump and it is rolling on it's own. Now to paint it (have to remove the New Mexico tan) and some new tires and it will be good to go.