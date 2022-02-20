New guy needs help with user name.

Hello all. I’m new to the forum and have already managed to mess up. Long story short, I bought a Mustang II about 15 years or so ago. I disassembled it and It’s been sitting in storage ever since. When I purchased the car, the previous owner told me it was a Mach 1. Well now that I’ve drug it out of storage and started working on it again, I finally ran the VIN on it. It apparently is not a Mach 1. So here’s my dilemma. When I created my profile, I still thought it was a Mach 1 and used that as my profile name. In the spirit of accuracy and honesty, I would now like to edit that profile name to a more correct user name. However, I can’t figure out how to edit my user name. Can anyone help me figure out how to edit my user name?



I appreciate any help. This site has already been very beneficial to me.