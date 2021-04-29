New Holley carb won't idle down...

M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
34
0
6
46
Utah
I purchased a new Holley FR-80457SA 600 CFM Street Warrior Carburetor and installed on my 1979 with a Ford Crate 302. I hooked the e-choke up to a 12v ignition source.
The car starts up fine but idles at 1800 RPM, and then every few seconds continues to idle up to and past 3000 rpm! It does this whether I have the throttle cable connected or not. If I blip the throttle it does nothing to idle it down. I've tried adjusting the curb and fast idle screw but it has no effect. The only way I can get the idle down to 1200-1400 is if I manual close the choke plate while it's idling.

I have a new carb to manifold gasket and no vacuum leaks that I can tell. I hooked up the distributor to side of carb vacuum line, and then the two additional vacuum spigots on the lower front of the carb I left capped (as I have no other lines from my car or old carb that hooked into anything else.)

I've been on the phone and via back and forth email with Holley tech support and tried the above idle adjustments with no solution. Can anyone give me some help on this thing?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,037
8,286
234
63
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
You either have a defective carb, ( twisted shaft) or a vacuum leak as a result of a warped base plate, a bad base plate gasket, or a missing vacuum plug. Are you hooking the big vacuum plug that goes to either Power brake booster, or PCV at the rear base of the carb? If you are, unhook that hose, and plug that off to eliminate that potential leak point.
 
M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
34
0
6
46
Utah
I'll check that plug at the bag of the carb and make sure it's capped. My intake manifold has a threaded multi prong spigot that my brake vacuum hose is running off. In this picture I htink you're talking about the black plug on the lower right? I have the other two on the left (front of carb) still plugged off. And then my distributer vacuum line is going to the spigot just to the upper right of the choke in this pic.
 

Attachments

  • s-l1600.jpg
    s-l1600.jpg
    145.5 KB · Views: 2
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,217
1,114
184
Kearney, NE
Are you sure the throttle linkage or cable is letting the bracket on the primary shaft to close all the way?
Are the secondaries also closed all the way? I have experienced what happens when the closing link between the primaries and vacuum secondaries is bent to open both sides like a double pumper. If it was bent a bit in shipping or was off at the factory, these type of symptoms are possible.
 
M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
34
0
6
46
Utah
I know the primary shaft is closing all the way because I've manipulated it with and without the throttle linkage attached and it has no effect on the idle speed-the only thing that seems to affect idle speed is the choke plate, which continues to open little by little every few seconds that the car idles (as it warms up.)

I'm not sure what the closing link between primaries and vacuum secondaries is, but I'll look at and mess with it again to see if I can detect any bends-though I can tell you I haven't seen anything oddly out of shape on any of the linkages or arms.

I keep hearing about resetting the choke cam (red plastic cam) by pushing the throttle linkage to the open position. When I push throttle linkage to open position and trying to manipulate the choke cam, I'm not getting any type of reset. Matter of fact, I can't even see how it would reset to any position other than the one it is in.
 
M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
34
0
6
46
Utah
Here is pic showing the large vacuum hose hooked up to the spigot coming out from the back of the carb, just as I had on the previous carb.
cable5.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Which bracket for this AOD (4r70W) transmission to Holly 4160/50 carb?
Replies
0
Views
44
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mikesbaron
M
Mystang66
Engine Help needed: Idle issue
Replies
12
Views
632
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mystang66
Mystang66
M
For Sale Holley 750cfm carb ($150)
Replies
0
Views
46
Other Classifieds
Mikesbaron
M
tsundave
Unsteady idle and rev hang, bad IAC?
Replies
4
Views
51
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
tsundave
tsundave
J
Adjusting Idle
Replies
0
Views
169
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
Top Bottom