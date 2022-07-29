New member and new pony owner

I recently bought a 70 mustang with a replacement 351W. It’s in good enough shape, but it is going to take some time to get it right. I need help understanding why there is a strong gas smell in the engine compartment. Should I try to replace all fuel lines? My next projects for it are new exhaust, because it sounds loud. I want it to be loud but sound good. I hope to add A/C as I’m in TX, go into a 5 speed and 4 wheels diiscs. I have a lot more questions, but I I’ll leave the for another date. I look forward to getting feedback.
