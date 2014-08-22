I removed my front suspension this weekend and took pics. I prefer safety over winging it so take what you want from it and throw out the rest. Install is pretty much exactly opposite of removal.Jack up one side and support car, remove wheel. Then remove caliper bolts and caliper and hang it out of the way. I used bungee cordsNow unbolt tie rod and sway bar boltsNext I installed the Maximum Motorsports spring keeper tool, works great for removal and installation of the front springs.Now place floor jack under your lower ball joint if your brakes are removed, mine aren't so I put it under the rotor and jacked it up so there is only a little pressure on it.Then I did something other people may not do for added extra safety in case the spring shoots out. I wrap an 1,1oo lb rated chain with a bolt through it to catch the spring. My springs were still under pressure even after strut removal and still jumped out after prying it out. You can get the chain and bolt at Ace Hardware or other places.Then I removed the lower strut bolts and slowly lowered the floor jack down.Spring was still in the seat (held in with MM tool) but still had tension. I couldn't just grab the top and pull it out. So I used a pry bar and that thing jumped out, thankfully I had the chain on it. Some people say their spring just rolled out, mine never has so I do this.Then remove the top nut on your strut. I have KYB's so this is how it works for those.Maybe this is remedial for some, maybe not for others but I took pictures this weekend thinking maybe I'd do a write up on a safe way to remove/install the front springs. I've seen other people have their own ways and theirs is good too but I think mine is pretty straight forward and easy enough.FWIW I have Eibach pro kit springs, UPR bump steer kit & J&M CC plates and KYB struts.