New to Megasquirt on '90 5.0, having setup issues

Jaybal80
Member
-
- Sep 16, 2019
-
- 3
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 41
Hey all, I skimmed through a bunch of threads here for help and I didn't find anything that made a difference for me - but it might also be that I don't exactly know what I'm looking for because this is all so new to me - so apologies for the newbie questions...
I should mention that prior to installation, my factory ECU was working and the car was starting and running. It would idle around 750-800 RPM and timing was set around 12-14*.
Where I am:
The new ECU is connected to my wire harness and Laptop successfully. The vacuum line for MS internal MAP sensor goes through my firewall and into an unused port on my vacuum tree. I removed my MAF.
On the initial setup I created a new project, set it to narrowband (my wideband sensor isn't here yet), input my injector and engine size, and changed the timing settings from 'table' to 'fixed' at 12 degrees. I removed my spout connector and tried to start the car to set timing as per the instructions. It started but only for a few seconds. Idled really rough at only 4-500 rpm and died out. I know the base map is for a stock-ish 5.0, here's what I have and I'm open to any suggestions, as I'm really new to tunerstudio and this whole process:
1990 Mustang LX 5.0
GT40P heads
Explorer/GT40 upper and lower intake
70MM Throttle body
1 5/8" Shorties into a Catless BBK Xpipe
24lb injectors
190LPH/255 Walbro fuel pump
mild cam (unknown model but close to stock HO cam)
SVE underdrive pulleys
All smog hardware deleted
Factory A/C and alternator
I also have an IAC adjuster plate, so my TB butterfly is closed at idle - not sure if or how that would impact this since it's allowing a constant flow of air, but thought I'd mention it nonetheless.
Any help of suggestions would be greatly appreciated - Thanks!
