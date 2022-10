Howdy! I am new to the forum, but not new to the mustangs. I am on my third New Edge and I think I finally found the perfect one - its a 2003 Mach 1 in blue color with original shaker hood. The condition isn't as good as one would desire, but It is what it is. It runs drives great, although there are some mechanical issues that I will be fixing in my spare time.



Cheers!