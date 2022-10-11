Newbie here

R

Roxribs

New Member
Jan 26, 2022
1
0
1
55
Hollister cal.
I have a couple of 1st generation mustangs
#1 is a 1965 convertible
#2 is a 1966 convertible
#3 is a 1965 fastback
#4 is a 1986 GT
#5 is a 1965 cobra kit (factory 5 )with a 5.0
I am having a little problem with #2 a short in the turn signal switch.it’s new just installed but the new 1s hotel out also.
please help this guy out running out of options.not sure how to locate shorts
 
