Newbie here>

I have a couple of 1st generation mustangs

#1 is a 1965 convertible

#2 is a 1966 convertible

#3 is a 1965 fastback

#4 is a 1986 GT

#5 is a 1965 cobra kit (factory 5 )with a 5.0

I am having a little problem with #2 a short in the turn signal switch.it’s new just installed but the new 1s hotel out also.

please help this guy out running out of options.not sure how to locate shorts