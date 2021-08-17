Newby from the Netherlands

Hi there,New to this forum. Not new to the car hobby but I did re-ignite my love for the Mustang almost one year ago.This 1965 Fastback l6 has had sort of a restoration (I believe in New Jersey USA), but also still needs some technical attention.Photographed here near my home at the beach of Zandvoort, home of the 'Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix' next month.