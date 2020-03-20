Newby in VA

Hello everybody, longtime Mustang enthusiast here, my first Mustang was a blue 1990 GT that I loved but had to sell because I was a broke kid and it was unreliable. Fast forward 20 years, my father who is recently retired finally gave in and let me take the reins to his 1999 yellow and black GT convertible so that I can fix it up and keep it in the family for years to come. The car is fairly decent shape but it needs a lot of love to get it back in it's prime, I am an aircraft mechanic by trade but my knowledge of automobile maintenance and modification isn't up to par. So I figured it would be a good idea to hop on here and pick all your brains as needed and hopefully I can contribute as well. I look forward to getting to know you all better and sharing my vehicle progress, Thanks!