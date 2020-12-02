Engine Nippon-Denso 6P148A A/C Compressor Reseal

I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.

Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.

My compressor seems ok at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.

This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting

this is more of a reseal than a rebuild. I’ve been unable to locate misc hard parts for inside the compressor, so if you find your piston is bad or the bores are all corroded, not much you can do other than find a new compressor. This how-to is more on fixing leaks and cleaning up/lubricating the internals and will feature a body seal kit and a shaft seal kit.
 
AC clutch Removal and replacement

A/C clutch part numbers

Hub Disk:
E43Z-19D786-A (Motorcraft YB-289-A)

A/C pulley:
E2ZH-19D784-A (Motorcraft YB-316A) This part comes with a new bearing installed

Clutch Coil:
E8DH-19D798-A (Motorcraft YB-358-A)

Clutch pulley bearing:
Nachi 40BGS11DS
 
Service PDF.

Good information in here regarding procedure for tearing down and misc information, oil capacity, specialized tools



Specialized tools "required:" These may be able to be substituted. OTC or Rotunda. You may not even need them.

Housing Clamp - T81P-19623-LH
Shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH
Valve plate remover - T81P-19623-PH
Shaft Seal Remover - T81P-19623-OH
Shaft Seal Seat installer - T81P-19623-C
Compressor shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH
 

Teardown commences. A 6MM Allen wrench is used for the top manifolds and front housing bolts. The front bolts use one-time use copper crush washers behind the heads, so make sure these are removed

manifolds removed
3537C994-FAA6-479A-99CD-DB060CB33743.jpeg


These feature 4 o-rings which will be removed and replaced by the rebuild kit.

DE9E269A-BB76-4734-BAB5-3179A6DCF57E.jpeg


on one manifold is a pressure relief port. If you want to replace it, it’s Motorcraft YF-50


725121EE-2F62-4910-84E3-0A6462A583D6.jpeg
 
Before you remove the front cover, the shaft key needs to be removed. You can try to be creative or just get your hands on the OTC T81P-19623-NH tool

BB4AA07F-9F43-4687-A467-13A7D3BA2A2A.jpeg


I could t get it out without damaging it, so I ordered the tool. Stay tuned
 
You can remove the top cover without removing the key, but once again I was unable to remove the shaft key with hand tools. It’s in there. You need it out to install the new shaft seal

4C27777F-6C98-4F77-B1DA-8BB371E3D282.jpeg


once off, you can use a screwdriver to pop the old seal out of the front cover. No need to get the otc tool.
75A3667B-30BA-4A8C-ACA9-3A5DB05D252A.jpeg


a small metal clip holds this front wick seal in. Bend it up and pull it out

FE0B8F0F-58D6-42F7-B036-7DDD31AA8BFE.jpeg

A small tug on the metal clip can remove it to get it out of your way
A09BAB1B-C32F-447A-8BAE-D9391EBF15B5.jpeg
gasket can then be removed. This is included in new rebuild kit
BF6968F4-CFC3-4D21-B5F0-A8ECBED57193.jpeg
AE6B708E-8FD3-427E-B2E3-FEFFCDD0E9A3.jpeg


make sure you remove the two pins in the cover and save them somewhere secure
 
As for rebuild kits, this is what I am using from century air

part number: MT2140
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Denso 6P127 and 6P148 Body Seal Kit MT2140

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

this is a basic rebuild kit that comes with 4 manifold o-rings, 3 body o rings, valve gaskets and new brass crush washers for the body bolts

C86C3644-89D8-46E0-BB2E-4302501DE1F6.jpeg


You also want the shaft seal kit

part number : SK-753N
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Nippondenso 10P-Series Shaft Seal Kit SK-753N

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com
5878FE4B-682C-4049-A077-C66EEABBCB74.jpeg


These are the basic rebuild components. As you can see this won’t repair or replace many of the internal hard parts, so if you compressor is in bad shape, you may want to seek out a new one to rebuild. These kits just repair leaks and assume there is still a good coating of lubricant inside the compressor and no corrosion.

if you need o-rings and springs for the rest of the ac system, you can use this. Not for the compressor
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Ford 1981-2004 Complete System Kit CP3012

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com
59C53F95-4496-4B58-9B20-E32FF7C2C092.jpeg


there is also some redundancy with the two kits. As you can see you’ll have extra brass crush washers and one extra body o ring

one final note. Make sure you have refrigeration lubricant that matches your gas on hand for assembly, as well as rubber gloves
 
