Fuel No Fuel but Fuel Pump Turns On

BigSlappy

New Member
Sep 4, 2022
So, I just picked up this 87 mustang 5.0 as a project. The fuel pump turns on, but crank no start. It will start and run only off of starter fluid or gas if thrown in the throttle body. No gas on spark plugs when cranked. What should I do? Seems like fuel is going up the lines, but not coming out the injectors. Dropping whatever ideas would be greatly appreciated. Im new to the 5.0, so im learnin as i go! Also, I tried checking fuel pressure with a gauge instead of just removing one of the fuel lines from the tank, but cannot find the nipple that i put it on.
 

