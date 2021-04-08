No instrument cluster light's working

Have 89 lx that swapped a 140mph cluster to replace the 85 mph cluster. Followed wiring transfer diagram and worked fine. Pulled dash to replace heater core. Now have no power on blue-red wire out of headlight switch. Key on have power on to Tan/w and black/orange at headlight switch connecter . With switch in Park lamp setting, Have no power on blue/red wire out of connecter to dash light illumination. Have bypassed and confirmed all lights are working. Any help?
 

