Engine No start after HCI swap

Slygh93

Slygh93

New Member
Apr 15, 2018
3
0
1
26
Delaware
So I’m sure there is another thread out there but I can’t seem to find my exact issue. I recently installed Gt40p heads and an Anderson n41 cam. The car already had a TF track heat intake from the previous owner. But any who, I got the car all put back together and after watching several videos and reading instructions I set the timing(first time I had ever done this). The car would just crank and crank but make no effort to start at all. So I thought maybe the timing was 180 degrees out. So I rotated the harmonic balancer and re stabbed. I did this several times and would occasionally get a backfire but mostly just cranking. I even pulled the valve covers back off to verify I was at top dead center on piston number one and then re installed at 10* btdc. I’m 90% sure the timing is right. Could there be something else I’m missing? Any help would be great!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,581
4,938
193
polk county florida
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B 1994 Mustang HCI swap will not start 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
Strype HCI No Start (Part 2) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
D HCI started on hatch project Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S First ever Lemans Start in a street race, Nitrous HCI Notch vs HC 6.0 IROC & alot mor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
N HCI Install done... Car wont start! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
1994 Mustang HCI swap will not start
HCI No Start (Part 2)
HCI started on hatch project
First ever Lemans Start in a street race, Nitrous HCI Notch vs HC 6.0 IROC & alot mor
HCI Install done... Car wont start!
Top Bottom