So I’m sure there is another thread out there but I can’t seem to find my exact issue. I recently installed Gt40p heads and an Anderson n41 cam. The car already had a TF track heat intake from the previous owner. But any who, I got the car all put back together and after watching several videos and reading instructions I set the timing(first time I had ever done this). The car would just crank and crank but make no effort to start at all. So I thought maybe the timing was 180 degrees out. So I rotated the harmonic balancer and re stabbed. I did this several times and would occasionally get a backfire but mostly just cranking. I even pulled the valve covers back off to verify I was at top dead center on piston number one and then re installed at 10* btdc. I’m 90% sure the timing is right. Could there be something else I’m missing? Any help would be great!