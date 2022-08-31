O2 sensor pigtail

Brad H
- Aug 1, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 67
I'm having connection issues with the replacement drivers side oxygen sensor. The connector on the wire harness is suspect. I was going to replace the connector with a new pigtail but it seems that I read something in the past about that not being a good idea. Possible high resistance at the splice. After all we are dealing with millivolts here. If that is a bad idea what would you guys recommend? All comments are welcome. Thank you in advance. - Brad