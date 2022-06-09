Engine O2 sensor ?

tigercity45

tigercity45

New Member
Jun 8, 2022
Having some issues with my 87 fox. Idle is off and when driving it back fires when you let go of the gas and also won’t let me go past 3k rpm. Just stutters. But got a reader and all codes showed up at my O2 sensor and a fuel pump secondary circuit fault. Not sure if this is something that can cause these problems. What do y’all think
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
An O2 sensor that works intermittently would definitely cause drivability issues.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Is this a mass air swap car? I’m assuming yes because the VSS code is 1989+ only.

If so, was the fuel pump monitor and VSS wiring connected to the ECU during the conversion? If not, that explains the code 29 and 96.

41/91 can be triggered by faults with the air injection system and clogs in the crossover tube. What’s the status of the air injection system? Hooked up? Bypassed? Partially deleted? Completely removed including crossover tube?
 
