tigercity45
New Member
- Jun 8, 2022
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 19
Having some issues with my 87 fox. Idle is off and when driving it back fires when you let go of the gas and also won’t let me go past 3k rpm. Just stutters. But got a reader and all codes showed up at my O2 sensor and a fuel pump secondary circuit fault. Not sure if this is something that can cause these problems. What do y’all think
