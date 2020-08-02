? its a ford relay. that number comes up as a part number but is then crossed to a 5 prong relay. want to make sure i get the right one. i called ford and the parts guy laughed at me when i asked him for an 89 part. said all parts were obsolete. local parts store cross referenced that number but came up with a 5 prong mine has 4. LMR has the same 5 prong and states that the 5 th isnt used but is the correct relay. wanted to get this relay asap cause i cant drive the car without it obviously. if i cant get a part number asap i guess ill have to order it from lmr and wait for it. the shipping is terrible in the current times as it will come from tx to nj. wont see it for 5-7 days at the earliest. surely someone on here has had to replace this thing in the last couple of years and has the newer part number ?