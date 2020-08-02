Fox obsolete RELAY part number help

J

jdaj

New Member
Aug 1, 2020
3
0
1
nj
anyone know the new part number for eec relay please ? 89 gt 5 speed. i have the old one with E3UF-12A646 BA/9FB stamped on it but when i search that it gives me all sorts of numbered relays. wth ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


E

Exrace89GT

Member
Mar 29, 2019
75
15
18
79
Lompoc, CA
If that’s the number that is on the relay, that’s a engineering number not the parts number. If you are friendly with your Ford dealer parts guy see if he can help.
 
J

jdaj

New Member
Aug 1, 2020
3
0
1
nj
? its a ford relay. that number comes up as a part number but is then crossed to a 5 prong relay. want to make sure i get the right one. i called ford and the parts guy laughed at me when i asked him for an 89 part. said all parts were obsolete. local parts store cross referenced that number but came up with a 5 prong mine has 4. LMR has the same 5 prong and states that the 5 th isnt used but is the correct relay. wanted to get this relay asap cause i cant drive the car without it obviously. if i cant get a part number asap i guess ill have to order it from lmr and wait for it. the shipping is terrible in the current times as it will come from tx to nj. wont see it for 5-7 days at the earliest. surely someone on here has had to replace this thing in the last couple of years and has the newer part number ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
U 2006 Cabin Air Filter cover- obsolete part? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
N Electrical 1994 Sn95 Taillights Obsolete By Ford 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Slatco Obsolete control arm bolts. WTF! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
O Finding Obsolete ABS wheel sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Pokageek Is the 302 too out of date? Obsolete? Should the sn95 guys bail? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 90
Shiroelex Cams are obsolete... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
shotsy 70 Ignition Switch obsolete? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
G obsolete part?? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
F 1993 Fox 5.0 integrated relay control module location please. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
P Help locating correct "pin" to jumper on ac relay 2015+ Specific Tech 2
H Blowing relay fuses 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
dstewart291 Fog light relay fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B Electrical No ground to fuel pump relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Gs87GT Electrical Horn button or horn relay? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R What are these relays for? I found these by the fuse box. 94 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R Ccrm relays SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
J Bad wiring for fuel pump relay/constant priming? 1992 mustang gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A Electrical Turn signal relay 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
J Electrical Relay Identification Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
John Dirks Jr swapping relays 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
J For Sale Motorcraft Sw-1507b Starter Solenoid Switch-relay Assembly Engine and Power Adder 0
G Interior and Upholstery Floorboard circuit breaker/relay /electrical box? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Nightstang00 Electrical Head light relay mod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Boricua86 Electrical 1986 GT Turn signal / Hazard lights relay locations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Red50Fox Electrical Found this relay in the engine compartment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
D Where is the Eec Relay? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
D New to mustang world. Have a 91' lx 2.3l with problems. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
G EEC relay not getting power. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
G Electrical 12v power source for fan relay. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Dual fan/relay question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
G Electrical Unknown Relay behind glovebox SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
B Fuel relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
K 1993 GT - Headlight Relay Mod Advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
90Hatchback Electrical Viper 3400v alarm blows fuse with 5-wire door lock relays Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
B Electrical 1991 GT PCM Relay 4, 5 or six pins Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B 2000 mustang GT fuel pump relay SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
J Efi to carb AC wiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Electrical 14G Fuselink wire at starter relay smoking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
G Fuel pump/relay issues... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
66gt5.0H Fuel Pump Problem on 93 Cobra swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
W 1986 Ford Thunderbird 5.0 No power to Computer/EEC relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Boostedpimp Electrical Fuel pump relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
N Relays on back of fan 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
NIKwoaC Electrical 1986 GT- mystery wire near starter relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
R Shuts Off When Clutch Pedal Completely Released. Relays Clicking, Fuel Pump Wiring? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
MoDriver SOLD Motorcraft Sw-1507b Starter Solenoid Switch-relay Assembly Mustang II Parts 0
MoDriver SOLD Motorcraft Sw-1507b Starter Solenoid Switch-relay Assembly Engine and Power Adder 0
MoDriver SOLD Motorcraft Sw-1507b Starter Solenoid Switch-relay Assembly Engine and Power Adder 0
P Fuel Pump And Relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
B Mishimoto Dual Fans On And Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Similar threads
Top Bottom