Engine Odd idle creep issue

So on my 89 Gt I recently tried to turn the timing up to 10 degrees. Now my balancer could be off but the engine seemed to accept it fine and still idled okay except after a test drive then the cars rpms creeped the longer the car idled. They also seem to surge a little.

The only codes the car has in the memory and current is smog related stuff. There isn’t any sensor codes. The car is very basic and before I tried to turn the timing up it idled and ran very good. It would alway return to a perfect idle and stay there. Now even after I’ve turned the timing down to around 6-7 degrees where it was before it won’t idle correctly. Nothing else has been changed.

It idles correctly at stop lights or stop signs now but when I pull back into my drive way and let it sit for a minute the rpms just slowly creep up. If I free rev it the rpms will never come down to where they were. The throttle body is new the iac is new the tps is new there are zero vacuum leaks. I’ve verified the timing is still at what I set it at. Like I said there were zero problems before I tried to up the timing to 10 degrees

This is driving me crazy. Also before I upped the timing, when I unplugged the iac at idle the car would die like it should. Now I unplug the iac the idle drops but doesn’t even become unstable. I haven’t changed the tps or the throttle set screw so that can’t be the issue. On my last test drive before leaving the driveway the exhaust smelled very sweet and when returning my car was climbing in temperature and along with the temperature the rpms also climbed. Do you all think this could be a head gasket issue? There doesn’t seem to be any coolant in the oil and the radiator isn’t bubbling when I open the cap although even after sitting for a day or two when I open the cap it still blows coolant out.

What do you all think? I’ve been through the surging idle checklist a million times and at this point I’m out of ideas and ready to give up. I’ve fought and fought with this car and finally it idled good and was very driveable and then all of the sudden after bumping the timing up to 10 degrees and then dropping it back down the idle creeps and rises along with the temp.
 

Also I’d like to mention that I’m burning through an incredible amount of fuel. I’ve driven the car maybe 20 miles and most of that is on backroads and that’s just for testing. The rest is idling. I’ve used half a tank doing this. This wasn’t like this before hand. So I’ll list out a mod list if it helps. I have a 65 mm throttle body with a fender cold air intake, stock maf with 19 ib explorer injectors, explorer upper and lower with egr, smog stuff like the pump, thermactor crossover, and cats have been deleted before I even got the car. It has a 255 lph pump in it with a stock fpr. The fpr holds vacuum and no fuel is in the vacuum line, the O2 sensors are of questionable age but they aren’t throwing any codes. Like I said even with this setup the car ran great before I turned the timing up.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
19,196
6,362
193
polk county florida
Ok, you have 3 threads going, I can't keep up
stangnet.com

Engine - Harmonic balanced slipped?

So a few days ago when I was under the car with it running I noticed the harmonic balancer didn’t look all that great. I tried to set my timing today (of course with spout out and at operating temp) and set it at what the balancer says is 10 degrees but it doesn’t seem to like it. I have to have...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
Did you verify that the balancer was good?
Oh, wait, did you say you didn't check it yet in this thread? :doh:
stangnet.com

Engine - Cylinder balance test acting up

So I did a code dump today on my 89 Gt just to see how everything’s doing after the explorer intake install and everything is good except I got a code 96 although I believe this is when I removed my fuel pump relay to relieve fuel pressure. However when I did the cylinder balance test it sounded...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
Did you go any farther with this?
See where I'm going?
Car diagnostic/repair is a little like a road map, it can show you where to go or you can just wing it and hope you stumble on the right destination.
 
WAIT,you now have a pair?
Apr 3, 2009
880
372
93
58
nevada
You can follow the surging idle checklist, also did you pull the spout connector when you timed it? 6 to 7 degrees is awfully low.
 
Yeah I apologize for that I’m in a bit of a panic. I checked out everything with the cylinder 7 issue however I haven’t redone the rest because I can’t get the car running long enough without it acting up and I haven’t verified the harmonic balancer yet as I actually did a lower intake retorque today so I haven’t had time. Tomorrow I will re run the cbt and see what that says then I’ll see if the balancer has slipped. If it’s slipped and slipped bad I’m afraid I’ve got my answer so you’re right my apologies
 
Yes I pulled the spout. I know that’s low but that’s the only way I can get the car to not spike up in idle. Yeah I’ve followed the checklist to a T but I will be going over it again when I check the validity of my timing marks.
 
