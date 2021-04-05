So on my 89 Gt I recently tried to turn the timing up to 10 degrees. Now my balancer could be off but the engine seemed to accept it fine and still idled okay except after a test drive then the cars rpms creeped the longer the car idled. They also seem to surge a little.



The only codes the car has in the memory and current is smog related stuff. There isn’t any sensor codes. The car is very basic and before I tried to turn the timing up it idled and ran very good. It would alway return to a perfect idle and stay there. Now even after I’ve turned the timing down to around 6-7 degrees where it was before it won’t idle correctly. Nothing else has been changed.



It idles correctly at stop lights or stop signs now but when I pull back into my drive way and let it sit for a minute the rpms just slowly creep up. If I free rev it the rpms will never come down to where they were. The throttle body is new the iac is new the tps is new there are zero vacuum leaks. I’ve verified the timing is still at what I set it at. Like I said there were zero problems before I tried to up the timing to 10 degrees



This is driving me crazy. Also before I upped the timing, when I unplugged the iac at idle the car would die like it should. Now I unplug the iac the idle drops but doesn’t even become unstable. I haven’t changed the tps or the throttle set screw so that can’t be the issue. On my last test drive before leaving the driveway the exhaust smelled very sweet and when returning my car was climbing in temperature and along with the temperature the rpms also climbed. Do you all think this could be a head gasket issue? There doesn’t seem to be any coolant in the oil and the radiator isn’t bubbling when I open the cap although even after sitting for a day or two when I open the cap it still blows coolant out.



What do you all think? I’ve been through the surging idle checklist a million times and at this point I’m out of ideas and ready to give up. I’ve fought and fought with this car and finally it idled good and was very driveable and then all of the sudden after bumping the timing up to 10 degrees and then dropping it back down the idle creeps and rises along with the temp.