Odd issues with central locking

G

Greyfur

New Member
Mar 22, 2020
2
0
1
24
Europe
Hello all!

I have a very strange issue with my central locking/anti theft module/whatever, on my 1997 V6 Mustang.

The car apparently originally was sold in Canada (Kph speedo, all the inscriptions in french and english), ran in hawaii for some time, before being imported to Germany.

Now, I've been having a problem with it since I bought it, in fact, I almost didn't get it off the seller's driveway because it (which was fun). It exhibits a series of strange behaviours, and I don't know which are normal and which aren't, mostly because this is my first Mustang, and over here in Europe there's not exactly many I can compare to.

The main problem is the fact that the car will not start unless you've opened the boot once. Like, use the internal boot release switch or the one on the remote, then it starts fine, if you don't do that, all the lights illuminate, but the starter won't turn over. Does anyone know where this comes from?

Second problem (or rather me not knowing if it's supposed to be like that) is the fact that it starts chiming(the same way it does if you leave your keys in the lock and open the door) as soon as I open the unlocked door, and the headlights and rear lights start flashing - is this normal?

Thank you
Conor
 

