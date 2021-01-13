I've probably done a dozen different searches all using different language to drill down to my issue. No luck. It just doesn't seem that complicated and I would've guess would be not uncommon. Oh well....



I own a car with a T5 tranny that came with a short throw shifter and the corresponding short stubby'ish shifter arm. I prefer the longer angled arm of the OEM shifter arm so I ordered a used one from a parts yard. When it arrived I noticed that it did not have the necessary bushing inserts for the arm and I ordered new stainless ones. However, when I disassembled the shifter & shifter arm mechanism I noticed that the bolt pattern (spacing) for the OEM one did not line up with the (more narrower) bolt pattern for the short throw. I did not realized that these would not be pretty universal.



Anyone have a solution for mounting an OEM shifter arm to an aftermarket short throw shifter?



Thanks,

CJB



PS- I can attached some pics tomorrow to help explain if needed