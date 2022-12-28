Is there any list or chart that shows all the various OEM Steering Wheels that have come in the Foxbody? The 87-93 cars are pretty simple. The 79-86 though....ummm. I've had a bunch of these cars and the 4 eyed ones all had various styles. Maybe if any of you have pictures and are totally sure of the year (and maybe GT, GL, etc) you could post them. Unless I missed it, which is highly possible, there's no resource for this.Have at it!