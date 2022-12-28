Fox OEM Steering Wheels

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
Is there any list or chart that shows all the various OEM Steering Wheels that have come in the Foxbody? The 87-93 cars are pretty simple. The 79-86 though....ummm. I've had a bunch of these cars and the 4 eyed ones all had various styles. Maybe if any of you have pictures and are totally sure of the year (and maybe GT, GL, etc) you could post them. Unless I missed it, which is highly possible, there's no resource for this.
Have at it! :)
 

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
85-86 Gt Non cruise wheel , re wrapped in my car
85-86 cruise control wheel
85 86 Lx
84-86 svo
9A35C7E2-82AF-428F-B322-16E9196F5BF6.jpeg

128D18AF-CA4D-4AC6-A985-1261F2A44ADA.jpeg
3D06D2C4-93D9-4D41-96EB-DEBCFA08F0F8.jpeg
EB2BB93F-5869-466A-98FD-C2064EF4D80D.jpeg
 
TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
87-89 Cruise and non cruise
90-93 cruise and non cruise


5E78BDE0-1F7F-44A8-B4C9-E14EC5C60943.jpeg
F29AC1A9-6CBF-4464-AAAB-ADFD88A5A477.jpeg
DB382381-3E30-4031-A73E-AB7D27370471.jpeg


17F03B60-68CE-470C-98D7-81C55BD48BA8.jpeg

I don’t think I missed any for the 4 eye cars or 87-93 but this is off the top of my head so someone correct me if I missed something .
 
