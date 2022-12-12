Oil question on a GM Diesel

Can we talk about 'other" brands in the off topic section here?

Battled this question 20 plus years ago when my good pal bought a new Lightning and Ford said use 0-20 oil in it?? We were like "cmon, its friggin supercharged??



I have a 2020 chevy truck with a 3 liter diesel and GM wants you to use 0-20 Dexos D oil.......

LIving in Florida we really don't have to deal with too many cold mornings so I always wonder about using this watery oil when it comes to oil change time which is where we are at........ I found some 5-30 Dexos D at Amsoil today and would like to use it....

I know there are some factory wrenches on here and I believe even a couple of GM workers.......

Any thoughts by any here?? thanks