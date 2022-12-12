Oil question on a GM Diesel

Can we talk about 'other" brands in the off topic section here?
Battled this question 20 plus years ago when my good pal bought a new Lightning and Ford said use 0-20 oil in it?? We were like "cmon, its friggin supercharged??

I have a 2020 chevy truck with a 3 liter diesel and GM wants you to use 0-20 Dexos D oil.......
LIving in Florida we really don't have to deal with too many cold mornings so I always wonder about using this watery oil when it comes to oil change time which is where we are at........ I found some 5-30 Dexos D at Amsoil today and would like to use it....
I know there are some factory wrenches on here and I believe even a couple of GM workers.......
Any thoughts by any here?? thanks
 

manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Use the Factory Dexos
The engine has tight bearing clearances et al. and the oil needs to get there cold
Consider Florida's heat as a detriment and not a gift
So use the severe duty schedule (police and taxi)
No problem with those GM's here
Love my Corvettes and Camaros
 
