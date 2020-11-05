Engine Oil Shooting out of dip stick

M

Mrg2783

Member
Apr 1, 2018
82
3
8
37
Newport Beach
Hey Guys,

Just needed some feedback based on your years of experience before I tear it down. Although I am pretty sure I know the bad news from reading previous threads on here.

Over the past few months I have been getting some white smoke under heavy boost and oil blowing out of the dip stick. She started running rough so I took off the upper intake and took out the plugs.

Driver side plugs were oil fouled and upper intake had oil in the runners. I was thinking it could be the check valve I installed on the PCV line so I capped off the PCV. I do have the valve covers tapped feeding to a catch can and plumbed the line back into the power pipe. So I was hoping that would be ok. I also bought a new oil dip stick as the original didnt seem to fit well.

Fired her up, checked timing, runs great now, but now you can see the oil is shooting out of the top of the dip stick with a vengeance. Also the rear main seal is dumping oil just sitting there at idle.

With all that being said, just wanted feedback from years of experience among everyone. I'm guessing its rebuild time? I read somewhere it could be valve guides?? Not sure what to expect here.

Any feed back is greatly appreciated!!
 

Attachments

  • 20201104_180102.jpg
    20201104_180102.jpg
    339.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201104_180012.jpg
    20201104_180012.jpg
    336.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201104_180048.jpg
    20201104_180048.jpg
    382.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201104_180141.jpg
    20201104_180141.jpg
    562.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201104_180145.jpg
    20201104_180145.jpg
    438.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201104_180153.jpg
    20201104_180153.jpg
    347.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ragtop88
Engine Rear Engine Oil Leak
Replies
6
Views
645
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
D
Engine Oil in Intake, normal?
Replies
15
Views
618
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
08GT500
08GT500
1989FoxBro
1989 5.0, Awful squeaking/whining noise because of no PCV System?
Replies
12
Views
802
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
1989FoxBro
1989FoxBro
AbhorrentSpecies
Engine Fuel smell from oil
Replies
5
Views
482
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AbhorrentSpecies
AbhorrentSpecies
C
Engine Struggling engine
Replies
5
Views
472
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom