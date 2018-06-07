Old time member looking for help: 1970 vs 1995

lamrith

lamrith

Founding Member
Jun 7, 2000
Tacoma, WA
www.mgbconversions.com
I have been out of the Mustang scene since about '04, and now gettign back into it so figured I would visit the old stomping grounds in my search.

I am hoping some of you mustang guru's can offer some guidance. I am at a point where I am ready to start working on a project car. I recently drove a Miata and it reminded me how fun it can be rowing thru gears and throwing a car around corners. But who wants to drive a quiet and tiny miata!?

I want to make a street/touring monster and I want it to be a mustang. I want something that will carve decent without feeling like it will roll over and have torque/power to jump when I flick the throttle. Engine stuff is easy enough and I already have a plan that will work with both options below, but handling is an unknown to me.

I have a 1995 GT Vert already which was what I originally planned to do this project on. However I just had a 1970 Coupe pop up locally for a really good price and I have always wanted to do a project with a 1970 car for sentimental reasons. So now I am stuck deciding which direction to go. The 1970 will be more $, it needs paint, and the suspension upgrades cost more. I am not worried too much about the difference as the finished product will have higher market and sentimental value as well that make it worth it to me.

This brings me to my question.
"Out of the box" the 95 handles better hands down. But can the 1970 be made to handle as well as a 1995 GT can if both are upgraded? Meaning can the 70 gain such an improvement to overcome it's initial handicap and be equal to, or very close to the handling of a modified 95?

I planned to air-ride the 95, and would do the same with the 70, as well as probably replacing the entire front and likely rear suspension system on the 70 with one of the aftermarket kits (Some use Fox/SN95 style suspension parts/design) to lower it and make it handle better. I do not plan to race or track the car, but I want a good handling in the corners rig for when we do Mtn cruises or I find twisty back roads to play on. I want to make driving fun again so once it is done I am always looking for a reason to take a drive with it. I will say I do want it comfortable to drive, I am not looking full heim joint racing build, this will be a street rig so it will have rubber/uretthane bushings etc.
 

E

Everynameiwantedwastaken

Member
Jun 2, 2020
VA
I won’t call myself a guru, especially about suspension but I have owned a few Mustangs and have a ‘95 now. Mine has a Steeda suspension that has been in the car for about 15 years. It handles good to me and the ride is better than stock with Steeda’s sport springs and Tokico struts and shocks, even though the springs lowered it about 1 1/2”. Nothing in my car’s drivetrain is stock anymore and it makes about 600 FWHP. I built it as a fast street car that would handle well also. All of that being said, if I had not started on a project car yet, I would go with the ‘70. I know nothing about making a ‘70 handle well, but the older cars have more appeal and always will in my opinion. I think the reasons you want the ‘70 outweigh any edge in handling the ‘95 may have. Look up a shop called “Mustang Don’s Garage” in Richmond VA. He swears by Grigg’s suspensions and installs them, but they aren’t cheap. He has a ‘70, I believe, that is his own car and he takes that one to road racing events. Tell him Ronnie referred you. He is a wealth of info on the older Mustangs and does full restorations for people also. I will attach a couple of photos of my car. You will see it on his facebook page.
 

Stang_1973

Stang_1973

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
San Antonio, Tx.
Both ideas are great! I love it. Im parial to the old bodies, but that 95 is a great looking car too.

the old boys have sooooo much more parts today to upgrade. Ive upgraded a few things in mine and it handles fairly well. But i wish i could go full on like the guy from Auto Edits. Ill leave this here. You dont see this every day. And his other vids, youll see whats in store for the engine.
View: https://youtu.be/qSJ72eAVZFU
 
lamrith

lamrith

Founding Member
Jun 7, 2000
Tacoma, WA
www.mgbconversions.com
Wow,
I forgot about this thread! I guess I should update!

I ended up finding a running high mile '94 5.0 coupe locally for a decent price. Car crossed 200k on the trip I took to pickup the 351W block for it. Then I found a steal on a 393 stroker kit, and then a '04 Cobra IRS... Engine is in the car, just firing up and trying to learn how to tune now as well as get hood closed on taller engine. Waiting on 351W 3/4" drop mounts and fox body TB conversion parts to arrive so I can reconfigure a bit and see how it goes.

Desktop Dyno is showing 493#[email protected] and [email protected] #ft starts over 430# right from idle, so should be a great street motor.

Debating on which Mfg to go with for suspension stuff. It is a street car and I will not race so torn on dropping thousands on top tier full suspension replacement. versus going with the basic bushing/spring/shock upgrades.
 
Stang_1973

Stang_1973

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
lamrith said:
Wow,
I forgot about this thread! I guess I should update!

I ended up finding a running high mile '94 5.0 coupe locally for a decent price. Car crossed 200k on the trip I took to pickup the 351W block for it. Then I found a steal on a 393 stroker kit, and then a '04 Cobra IRS... Engine is in the car, just firing up and trying to learn how to tune now as well as get hood closed on taller engine. Waiting on 351W 3/4" drop mounts and fox body TB conversion parts to arrive so I can reconfigure a bit and see how it goes.

Desktop Dyno is showing 493#[email protected] and [email protected] #ft starts over 430# right from idle, so should be a great street motor.

Debating on which Mfg to go with for suspension stuff. It is a street car and I will not race so torn on dropping thousands on top tier full suspension replacement. versus going with the basic bushing/spring/shock upgrades.
i didnt even notice when the original post was from, lol. I just recently started coming back on here. Thats actually one of my next tasks, getting more power out of my 351. Looking to do TFS intake, TFS heads and a custom cam. That setuo should get me to around 400 to wheels.
 
Similar threads
Top Bottom