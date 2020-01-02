One more Firewall Adjuster thread.

Ok. Decided to go with the MM clutch cable some time this year. So since funding is so tight right now I should go ahead and get the firewall adjuster out of the way.



And now for a bit of humor......

Been reading. Tired of reading. Most threads are old. Things change. Tired of reading that one is junk because their great grand pappy had one fail on the Oregon trail back in the day. Also tired of modern day argument stories that are supposed to end all debate...like...."but, but, I've put 137 of this brands on customer's cars and all 137 were perfect and they all sent me a thank you note." We all know claiming "customers" makes you the big dog and gives everyone else the right to shut up. Can't trust anyone these days. People routinely make up stuff just to win a discussion....sad.

.....End of humor



So which is the one to get?



Steeda

Maximum Motorsports

Ford Racing

BBK

UPR

One I don't know about?



I want one that will not loosen up on its own. I'm thinking I really want to avoid a set screw. True? One that doesn't have a reputation for chewing up cables would be nice too.