Oxygen sensor

Disgustang

On original exhaust in 1991 Lx hatchback 5.0,is the downstream side going to be my drivers side? Also do i use the same sensor for the upstream as the downstream?
 

There is no downstream or upstream sensor. You have a true dual exhaust with a crossover. One o2 sensor is located on each mid-pipe about 6" from the header collector. One on each side of the car.
 
Disgustang said:
were the original sensors after or before the cats in the original? If you happen to know
Before the cats.

In this photo, both sensors mount just under the collector on the left side of the photo on each side. If you zoom in, you can see the o2 sensor bung on the top pipe

IMG_20160603_090346405_zpsdvugncqe.jpg
 
