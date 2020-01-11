P/s pulley torn?

Hey everyone, I've been working on my 95gt for the last two days. It's time to replace the power steering pump. Well I need to get the pulley off right... Well I got the pulley puller from AutoZone and the pulley wasn't coming off and finally it looked like the special tool was warping/bending so I took it off. Well now after looking. At the pulley it looks torn/ stripped... I'll post A picture here. Now my question is how do I get this thing off since I can't use the puller, any suggestions?