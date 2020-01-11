P/s pulley torn?

Ahoff

New Member
Jan 11, 2020
Hey everyone, I've been working on my 95gt for the last two days. It's time to replace the power steering pump. Well I need to get the pulley off right... Well I got the pulley puller from AutoZone and the pulley wasn't coming off and finally it looked like the special tool was warping/bending so I took it off. Well now after looking. At the pulley it looks torn/ stripped... I'll post A picture here. Now my question is how do I get this thing off since I can't use the puller, any suggestions?
 

revhead347

revhead347

15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
That blows man. Honestly, put the power steering puller on it, snug it up, weld it to the pulley, pull it, cut weld off. Grind the puller clean, return to Autozone.

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Advanced Member
Feb 19, 2017
It looks like the puller is the wrong size. See if they have the smaller one and put it on the undamaged part of the pulley.
 
