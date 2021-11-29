Hello everyone, I am new member here. I am a long time mustang owner, I think I am somewhere around 10, which makes this more frustrating for me.



I recently picked up an 02 Roush. Car ran like crap, did a full tune-up like to any new-to-me vehicle. Ran the codes and found P0340 Cam Position Sensor Circuit Fault. I have a running parts car, so I swapped alternators and cam sensors with no change. Went and had the alternators tested and they came back good. I started to get into the harness to check the pigtails and see no issues there. I even ordered a new cam sensor just incase. Any pointers? I checked cylinder 5 COP connector and I and seen 5 volts, so I assumed there wasn't a break in the harness. Any help would be appreciated.