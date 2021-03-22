PCV routing question

I'm working on a 2003 4.6 with a P1SC on it and I'm trying to figure out a few vacuum/pvc lines since the passenger side isn't even hooked up and had a huge vacuum leak and is causing a lot of oil to be pulled from the drivers cover into the throttle body. This is the way it's hooked up now and I need info on what is wrong here. The IAC is connected to the intake piping for the SC, Drivers side valve cover is connected to the nipple to the right of the IAC on the throttle body and the pass side isn't hooked to anything? I've been searching for any help but haven't found anything yet. Thanks for any help!