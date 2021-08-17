Planned Cross Country Run - 65 Fastback

So ... I'm about to do something incredibly dumb but I think its going to be a hoot.I bought this 65 Fastback with my dad way back in like 98. Drove the wheels off it in highschool and whenever I came home during college. I worked most of my summers out in New Mexico on a ranch and had no need for it out there so by 2006'ish, she wasn't running anymore. Well all know what happened in 2008 and like many others, I was out of work. I made do for two years doing temp labor and then joined the military. I spent the next 8 years bouncing around between Charleston, SC, upstate NY, Groton, CT, Hawaii and finally Virginia Beach, VA where I currently am. Didn't have the time to work on it or drag it along all over the country so it sat in my parents back yard in So Cal. Long story short, the car has sat for probably 15 years and now I'm out, have a house with a garage and not moving any time soon.I looked into shipping companies and well ... 2000-2200 for a non-op car and while it does get the car cross country (So Cal to VA), it costs me 2k and I still get a non-op car. If you're smart, you might know where I'm going here. If you're retarded like me, you DEFINITELY know where I'm going with this. Its time to drive the beast 2700 miles cross country after it hasn't run in 15 years. I've got my brother and a buddy on board for doing some of the repairs before I get in town.Tires & Rims - I think I have a spare set of rims that fit, so I'll just get rubber put on those and chunk the old rusted Cragar SS's.Engine - She ran when she was parked. She was wore out from me hotdogging her but she wasnt burning oil. I'm thinking as long as I can get some marvel mystery oil down the cylinders and let it sit, she should turn over. If she turns over then I can have my family do a pressure test on all 8 cylinders. If they check sat, I think I should be in business for a drive cross country. Not going to be trying to race so I'd reckon she should hold up. It has 351W heads and I had them rebuilt back in 99 and had hardened valve seats installed.Change oilNew beltsTransmission - T-5 5 speed, installed circa 2003, less than 10,000 miles on it.Change fluidsRear End - 9" w/ detroit locker. Installed circa 99-2000. Less than 20,000 miles on itChange fluids.Fuel SystemNew fuel tank (eyeballing those 22gal upgrades)New Fuel Pump (edelbrock/holley)New rubber linesExtra inline filtersWill fly back with an edelbrock performer 600cfm on loan from a friendBrakes - Replacing everything except the hard lines and upgrading to a two pot reservoirNew RotorsNew CalipersNew PadsNew DrumsNew ShoesNew Wheel CylindersNew wheel bearings front and rearCharging System -New Alternator (possibly upgrade to a PA performance 95A 3G if I'm going to run an electric fan)New Starter SolenoidNew BatteryIgnition - After I had my points go out in high school, caught the air filter on fire and blew both of my mufflers out, I upgraded to a pertronix drop in kit. Figuring that should still be good but the rest of the components need to be replaced.New CapNew RotorNew PlugsNew Plug WiresNew CoilSuspension - Back in 2001 I went through and installed new springs front and rear, swaybars with poly bushings, GT350 A-Arm relocation, new A-arms, underride traction bars and KYB Gas-A-just Shocks. I'm thinking all the components should be good with the exception of the shocks. Figure replace the shocks.New Shocks - Koni'sCooling -Aluminum radiator w/fan - would prefer a cross flow design if hoses are sold that work on a 289New HosesFlowKooler Water PumpNew ThermostatHeating - I'll die like a man in an accident with no airbags but I'll be damned if I'll die cold and making this run sometime between Christmas and New Years ... its gonna be cold.New radiator coreNew hosesTrouble I've run into is most of the parts warehouses I used way back when don't seem to exist. Mustangs Plus apparently folded and they always had a fantastic selection of radiators and people that knew what they were talking about with them. California Mustangs I guess got bought out by Classic Industries and their website provides garbage for product fitment and description. Highway Classics was bought out by Cal Mustangs before Cal Mustangs got bought out. I'm cruising the forums to see where folks are buying these days but suggestions are always welcome. I'm trying to stay on the cheap end of things but with items like a radiator, if I'm going to buy a replacement radiator, there's no point in spending $350 on a new 4 core brass repro if I'm going to end up turning around and putting an aluminum one in it when I restomod it and I don't want to risk getting sidelined in BFE Arizona because my old 4 core blew out because I used to fill it with tap water (judge away, I was young and dumb). Same thought with the water pump and fuel pump. I used to drool over the fuel cells Mustangs Plus sold looking to track it from time to time but I'm not sure it makes sense to go full fuel cell vs 22gal upgrade just for a few weekends a year.Thoughts, opinions, comments? I forget something that might be crucial for a cross country trip? Am I being so dumb I should wear a helmet?