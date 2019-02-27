Please Help! ABS light

packers42592
Hello, I have a 99 GT convertible and the ABS light is on. After doing some research I found out about the bad Bosch ABS modules so I sent my module out to be fixed. It came back "repaired" but I still have the light on the dash. I took it to a Ford dealer and they said it was a bad gauge cluster. I sent the cluster out to be repaired, came back and I still have the ABS light. I sent the cluster out a second time and they "verified' that the cluster is good and that the ABS light is not controlled through the cluster. I hate to send the ABS module out again and I don't trust my local dealer so I am out of ideas. Anyone run into this issue? Any idea what to try next? This light is driving me crazy!!!