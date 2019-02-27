Please Help! ABS light

P

packers42592

New Member
Aug 27, 2015
3
0
1
34
Hello, I have a 99 GT convertible and the ABS light is on. After doing some research I found out about the bad Bosch ABS modules so I sent my module out to be fixed. It came back "repaired" but I still have the light on the dash. I took it to a Ford dealer and they said it was a bad gauge cluster. I sent the cluster out to be repaired, came back and I still have the ABS light. I sent the cluster out a second time and they "verified' that the cluster is good and that the ABS light is not controlled through the cluster. I hate to send the ABS module out again and I don't trust my local dealer so I am out of ideas. Anyone run into this issue? Any idea what to try next? This light is driving me crazy!!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,849
506
204
Houston Texas
So what have you done to rule out a problem with the system external to the ABS module? For example the wheel speed sensors?

What about DTC codes?

Here's some information on an advanced ODB2 scanner that is capable of reading DTC codes from the PCM and other external modules such as the ABS. Having access to an advanced ODB2 scanner might make short work of your problem.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/forscan-odb2-scanner-w-elm327-usb.57/

Consider the cost of rebuilding the module (for the 2nd time) and the frustration of not getting a fix verses the relative low cost of the USB ODB2 adapter ($30).

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...perform-charging-system-voltage-drop-test.56/
 
Last edited:
P

packers42592

New Member
Aug 27, 2015
3
0
1
34
wmburns said:
So what have you done to rule out a problem with the system external to the ABS module? For example the wheel speed sensors?

What about DTC codes?

Here's some information on an advanced ODB2 scanner that is capable of reading DTC codes from the PCM and other external modules such as the ABS. Having access to an advanced ODB2 scanner might make short work of your problem.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/forscan-odb2-scanner-w-elm327-usb.57/

Consider the cost of rebuilding the module (for the 2nd time) and the frustration of not getting a fix verses the relative low cost of the USB ODB2 adapter ($30).
Click to expand...

I use the Bluedriver ODB2 scanner and it came back with no failure codes, that is what lead me to doing the research and finding the issues with the modules. Also when I had the car at the dealer they did not find any issues with the ABS system, just the "bad" gauge cluster.
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,849
506
204
Houston Texas
Consider de-pinning the DG wire from the cluster pin #15 or from the ABS module DG pin #16. What does the cluster ABS light do then?

Replace the cluster lamp load on pin #15 with a test lamp. Use a known good ground. Does the test light come on during the initial key on? Does it come on after the motor has started? What we are trying to see if the test lamp mimics what the cluster is doing or not.

Does the Bluedriver ODB2 actually pull Ford specific ABS codes? Many ODB2 scanners do not pull the manufacturer's specific codes but instead pull generic ODB2 data. What is needed is something that is capable of monitoring PID's such as:
  • each individual wheel speed sensor.
  • brake pedal position switch
The idea here is to monitor the wheel speed sensors comparing each to see IF it's reasonable. Does the brake pedal switch respond correctly each time the brake pedal is pressed? IF the only ABS module data that you are looking at are the DTC codes then ODB2 scanner is not being used in an effective way. If the scanner isn't able to access the ABS internal operational PID's then it's not talking on the manufacturer's specific level.
 
Last edited:
B

Big Rich 6969

New Member
Jan 28, 2019
9
0
1
52
Austin TX
My ABS & TC lights were on for about a year turns out I had a bad diode in my Alternator new Alternator no more ABS & TC lights. Test your Alternator.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
2003 Mustang GT ABS Light and Trac Control Off Lights are On.
Replies
4
Views
279
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Poncho Villa
Poncho Villa
V
New owner with a question about ABS/Brakes
Replies
11
Views
695
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
1978Cobra2
PATS Issues on Engine Swap
Replies
21
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
1978Cobra2
1978Cobra2
J
Only gas gauge works and lights
Replies
1
Views
321
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
D
V6 to v8 swap no crank, no fuel issue.
Replies
3
Views
602
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
Top Bottom