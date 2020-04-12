Please help

I have a 2.3l I switched the intake to the 2 barrel pinto intake if I remember correctly the dipstick tube bolted to the old intake to hold it in place. I ran the motor not to long ago and oil was coming out of the dipstick tube. There is no grommet on it and have researched one and haven't found it.



For the pcv situation I went and looked for the crankcase breather grommet and couldn't find that either I bought one from autozone that was way oversized. If anyone had a part number on one of those that would be awesome. Do I hook the other end of the hose coming from the pcv vale to the valve cover or to the intake manifold port I cant remember. I believe it's the intake port but not sure. If I don't hook it to the tube coming out of the top of the valve cover what goes there a filter? Ps it was a na car now turned into a turbo car