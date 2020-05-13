Engine Poor Launch

Its_alex

Mar 28, 2020
Long Beach
Hey guys, i have a 88 Gt aod car with 3.27 gears. It has a headers back exhaust and an explorer intake manifold.

I have read all over online that people describe the engine to have alot of low end torque and runs out of breath up top with a stock cam. My car is the opposite. When I launch the car, it feels like a dog till around 2500 to maybe 3k rpm and then it just pulls like crazy till the crappy aod shifts early into next gear lol I've had the car for over 2 years and have fixed many issues that came with the car.

Does this sound like a electrical or mechanical issue? I highly doubt that it has an aftermarket cam since the idle is pretty smooth. I don't know anyone with a stock fox to compare with. The car also bucks as i come to a stop, not sure if it's related to "power band" issue, but I've read people having those kind of issues with a cammed car with stock converters..
 

