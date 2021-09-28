Popping/Extreme Loss of Power/Misfire under load?? 1989 HCI 302.

Hey guys..Looking for some additional opinions on an issue I have been dealing with.Forewarning, I admittedly threw some parts into the car and did things without necessarily completing the recommended diagnosis steps in the correct order.So with that being said I will just let you all know where I am at currently, and hopefully get some advice on how to proceed.I'll try to keep this short and sweet as possible.SYMPTOMS: inconsistent idle, swinging/dipping idle, intermittent EXTREME loss of power under load (revs fine in neutral), loud popping from engine bay (assume intake)WHAT I HAVE DONE AND TESTED SO FAR: air temp sensor, coolant temp sensor, coil, plugs+wires, base idle reset, TFI module, distributor cap, fuel filterWHAT I HAVE DONE, BUT NOT TESTED SO FAR: new injectors, matching MAF, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator, distributor, PCV, dropped and inspected fuel tankSo basically where I'm at is I have the upper intake manifold off because I was replacing the injectors. I have been reading around a lot and have gotten about a million different answers as to what could be causing my issue, which is why I have already replaced the parts listed above.From what I have been told popping out of the intake is due to lean condition, which is mainly caused by either vacuum leak or fuel supply.I have replaced everything related to fuel supply but not yet tested.This issue has sometimes disappeared for weeks at a time only to resurface, so testing is difficult.I have not tested the car with the new injectors and MAF yet, because I am wondering if I should pull the lower intake as well?After doing some more research I am starting to think I have a dreaded vacuum leak in one of the 2 worst places.. I have checked all other vacuum lines and they are good..So I am thinking either lower intake manifold gasket is leaking or the brake booster is leaking internally.My question is... do I dive into the lower intake now?? OR should I close everything up and test it with the new pump, injectors, and MAF?I am also sending out my ECU to be inspected and repaired, however I do not necessarily believe that to be the cause of my issues.I do almost all of my own work on this car but I am not an expert nor a mechanic so please consider that in your responses.Thanks in advance