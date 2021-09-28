Popping/Extreme Loss of Power/Misfire under load?? 1989 HCI 302.

Hey guys..

Looking for some additional opinions on an issue I have been dealing with.
Forewarning, I admittedly threw some parts into the car and did things without necessarily completing the recommended diagnosis steps in the correct order.
So with that being said I will just let you all know where I am at currently, and hopefully get some advice on how to proceed.
I'll try to keep this short and sweet as possible.

SYMPTOMS: inconsistent idle, swinging/dipping idle, intermittent EXTREME loss of power under load (revs fine in neutral), loud popping from engine bay (assume intake)

WHAT I HAVE DONE AND TESTED SO FAR: air temp sensor, coolant temp sensor, coil, plugs+wires, base idle reset, TFI module, distributor cap, fuel filter

WHAT I HAVE DONE, BUT NOT TESTED SO FAR: new injectors, matching MAF, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator, distributor, PCV, dropped and inspected fuel tank

So basically where I'm at is I have the upper intake manifold off because I was replacing the injectors. I have been reading around a lot and have gotten about a million different answers as to what could be causing my issue, which is why I have already replaced the parts listed above.

From what I have been told popping out of the intake is due to lean condition, which is mainly caused by either vacuum leak or fuel supply.
I have replaced everything related to fuel supply but not yet tested.

This issue has sometimes disappeared for weeks at a time only to resurface, so testing is difficult.

I have not tested the car with the new injectors and MAF yet, because I am wondering if I should pull the lower intake as well?

After doing some more research I am starting to think I have a dreaded vacuum leak in one of the 2 worst places.. I have checked all other vacuum lines and they are good..
So I am thinking either lower intake manifold gasket is leaking or the brake booster is leaking internally.

My question is... do I dive into the lower intake now?? OR should I close everything up and test it with the new pump, injectors, and MAF?

I am also sending out my ECU to be inspected and repaired, however I do not necessarily believe that to be the cause of my issues.

I do almost all of my own work on this car but I am not an expert nor a mechanic so please consider that in your responses.
Thanks in advance
quiki.jpg
 

I should probably also include that there is no CEL while this is happening, and I have pulled/cleared the codes several times with them alternating between rich codes, lean codes, and none at all.
 
