Possible CCRM Issue

skimbap
New Member
-
- Jul 13, 2020
-
- 6
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 25
My 1995 Mustang V6 cranks but won't start.
What I've checked so far:
- All the fuses in the underhood fuse box are good
- Fuel pump doesn't prime. Used a fuel pressure test kit and there is no pressure at the Shrader valve when I put the key in the run position.
- No voltage going in or out of the inertia switch
I found this resource (https://sites.google.com/site/sn95mustangs/tech-info/94-95-ccrm) that says: "At the CCRM (Constant Control Relay Module – the black box mounted on the radiator overflow bracket): With the key turned to run, check Pin 12 and 24 for accessory power. If it’s there, the issue lies past the CCRM. If there’s no power: Check CCRM Pins 8 and 10 for constant 12 volts. Check CCRM Pin 13 for accessory 12 volts. Check CCRM Pin 15 for ground. If 8, 10, 13 and 15 are present (this requires the key to be on), but 12 and 24 are not showing 12 volts, that suggests a bad EEC relay inside the CCRM."
I did the following testing on the connector that connects to the CCRM on the radiator overflow bracket while it was disconnected from the actual CCRM:
- Used test light on pin 18 while attached to (+) on battery - test light did not turn on when car turned on or while cranking
- Used test light on pin 12 while attached to (-) on battery - test light did not turn on when car turned on or while cranking
I decided to just test all the pins while I was at it. Tested them all with test light attached to (+) and then to (-) on battery
At the following pins, the test lamp turned on while connected to (+) at the battery with the car off: 1, 2, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, 24. No other pins caused the test light to turn on, even right after car turned on.
At the following pins, the test lamp turned on while connected to (-) at the battery with the car off: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11. Only one other pin turned the test light on when the car was turned on: 13
Pins 5, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 never resulted in test light turning on.
Not sure what to do next or what the resolution would be. Any help would be appreciated! Also, not sure if HISSIN50 is still active on this forum, but the resource also says to refer to that user for questions.
What I've checked so far:
- All the fuses in the underhood fuse box are good
- Fuel pump doesn't prime. Used a fuel pressure test kit and there is no pressure at the Shrader valve when I put the key in the run position.
- No voltage going in or out of the inertia switch
I found this resource (https://sites.google.com/site/sn95mustangs/tech-info/94-95-ccrm) that says: "At the CCRM (Constant Control Relay Module – the black box mounted on the radiator overflow bracket): With the key turned to run, check Pin 12 and 24 for accessory power. If it’s there, the issue lies past the CCRM. If there’s no power: Check CCRM Pins 8 and 10 for constant 12 volts. Check CCRM Pin 13 for accessory 12 volts. Check CCRM Pin 15 for ground. If 8, 10, 13 and 15 are present (this requires the key to be on), but 12 and 24 are not showing 12 volts, that suggests a bad EEC relay inside the CCRM."
I did the following testing on the connector that connects to the CCRM on the radiator overflow bracket while it was disconnected from the actual CCRM:
- Used test light on pin 18 while attached to (+) on battery - test light did not turn on when car turned on or while cranking
- Used test light on pin 12 while attached to (-) on battery - test light did not turn on when car turned on or while cranking
I decided to just test all the pins while I was at it. Tested them all with test light attached to (+) and then to (-) on battery
At the following pins, the test lamp turned on while connected to (+) at the battery with the car off: 1, 2, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, 24. No other pins caused the test light to turn on, even right after car turned on.
At the following pins, the test lamp turned on while connected to (-) at the battery with the car off: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11. Only one other pin turned the test light on when the car was turned on: 13
Pins 5, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 never resulted in test light turning on.
Not sure what to do next or what the resolution would be. Any help would be appreciated! Also, not sure if HISSIN50 is still active on this forum, but the resource also says to refer to that user for questions.