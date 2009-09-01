power steering box

I actually called Borgeson yesterday and since part of my biz is motorsports I can get the box and associated parts at jobber pricing. I am really thinking about doing this in the next month or so or at least before spring. I have thought about the rack and pinion options but do not want to lose any steering radius couple that with all of the new parts I have under the front end and I am liking the thought of this kit. Has anyone here installed one?



As far as it being a Toyota box.........I have a Dodge viper transmission so why would I worry about that? If its a box from a mid 80's Cressida it will take me back to my high school daze...That was my mom's ride back in the day.