Yeah, it's interesting, but cannot be used with the stock clutch mechanism. It uses a Toyota Cressida box, and the hose outlets are on the top.If your looking for a intregal power steering box, Borgeson offers a kit.
https://www.borgeson.com/catalog2/index.php?cPath=164_190&osCsid=89ed977b7e26beb473e2dd1680fd32c4
It's NOT a Toyota Cressida box.Yeah, it's interesting, but cannot be used with the stock clutch mechanism. It uses a Toyota Cressida box, and the hose outlets are on the top.
Really can't tell you that but some folks have guessed correct. Safe to say after we machine and alter the box it is not really recognizable as a factory part.Not that I'd mind if it was an import part (I have a Subaru in the garage), what gearbox is it?
not sure but pressure is generally the smaller fitting.I installed a Cressida box in my car... Easy fit, BUT, I forgot to mark which port is the pressure side... Anybody know which port is the pressure side??
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|G
|Borgeson Power Steering Box Upgrade Question (SOLVED)
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|7
|O
|Adjusting Steering Gear Box.
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|N
|16:1 Power Steering Box Worth
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|1
|integral power steering box
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|12
|G
|Power steering 0 rings at the rack and pinion gear box
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2