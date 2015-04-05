No, not yet. While I am no longer wheelchair bound, I am still not getting around as well as I need to to get to work on the car seriously. I have abandoned the wheelchair and started cleaning the carport/garage as well as got a couple small projects done on the car. For example, I ordered my Georgia plates right before the accident and they have been sitting and waiting until recently.(hopefully I remember how to post pics....)I realize I didn´t post about my accident and injuries, so maybe I should. I don´t mean it for sympathy or anything else, just to inform people of what happened. I was on my way home from working 3rd shift when the other guy fell asleep at the wheel, crossed a few lanes of traffic and hit me head on. While I really have no memory of anything other than about the last week of my hospital stay, I was extracted from the car and stayed in the hospital for about 3 weeks. I sustained a concussion and head laceration, fractured sternum, 2 broken ribs on my left side, broken left pinky finger, broken left femur in 2 places, fractured left knee cap and shattered right calcaneus (heel bone). My heel had to be reconstructed using cadaver bone and I had to have a rod in my leg. After I got home, I still had to have nurses and appointments for the open wound on my foot. From what I´ve been told, my foot basically looked like hamburger and it has taken quite some time for it to scar over. Since I´ve not been able to really stand or walk for a while, my muscles atrophied and I lost quite a bit of strength which I am trying to regain through physical therapy as well as trying to regain balance. I now walk with a cane and get tired pretty easily compared to before, but seem to improve almost daily. I am hopeful that I will be walking as close to normal as possible by time Mustang Week comes in July as I have already booked our lodging and plan to take the Cobra as well as a long time friend with his 04 Mach 1 (the blue one in my profile pic). But I do intend to write up my thoughts on the manifold and how it performs when I get the chance, which might be a little while yet.