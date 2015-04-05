LILCBRA
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
-
- Dec 6, 2005
-
- 1,754
-
- 830
-
- 154
-
- 48
After many attempts at finding honest info about this manifold turned up almost nothing but "Don't buy the Chinese knock-off, it's un-American!" posts, I bit the bullet and bought one anyway. It was a question of money, as most things are, and I couldn't afford to pay Edelbrock prices if something similar was available for cheaper. I am sure there are many of us out there in that boat, so I am posting pics and my thoughts on the product I purchased. I bought it off Ebay from speedmasterusadc for $148/free shipping. It took about a week to get it from California to Atlanta. Anyway, on to the manifold......
A few of the actual informative posts I found stated lots of casting flash. I didn't find this to be the case. The machine work seems to be adequate and it looks like it will bolt on without an issue. I went ahead and ran a tap through all the tapped holes to be on the safe side and did cut some material in a couple holes, but it didn't seem to be major. I have unported Twisted Wedge's on my engine, so I went with the FelPro 1250 gasket and gasket matched the intake. There was plenty of material to work with and my die grinder and carbide burr made pretty quick work of it. I also milled the center divider as the Eddy looks to have that feature. I cut it about .500 down on the short side, milled it horizontally to the deck roughly 2 inches long. I don't have the measurements with me at the moment, but going from memory, the ports measured roughly 1.10 x 1.85. (I will double check later and update if this is incorrect.)
Without further ado, the pics I took.....
A few of the actual informative posts I found stated lots of casting flash. I didn't find this to be the case. The machine work seems to be adequate and it looks like it will bolt on without an issue. I went ahead and ran a tap through all the tapped holes to be on the safe side and did cut some material in a couple holes, but it didn't seem to be major. I have unported Twisted Wedge's on my engine, so I went with the FelPro 1250 gasket and gasket matched the intake. There was plenty of material to work with and my die grinder and carbide burr made pretty quick work of it. I also milled the center divider as the Eddy looks to have that feature. I cut it about .500 down on the short side, milled it horizontally to the deck roughly 2 inches long. I don't have the measurements with me at the moment, but going from memory, the ports measured roughly 1.10 x 1.85. (I will double check later and update if this is incorrect.)
Without further ado, the pics I took.....
Last edited: