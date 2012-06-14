Labora
Thought I would post a update as a new round of upgrades are about to start. In case some people don't remember me/my car check out my original build up of the car.
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/project-phoenix-94-cobra.766511/
Anyhow I drove the car for awhile was daily driving it at one point because my truck was having some issues. About 7 months ago it started shooting steam out of the exhaust. I suspected a head gasket had gone bad.
So I went ahead and yanked the motor out to see what I could find out.
I tore down the engine and one of the cylinders had water in it, the headgasket had some material burned off around one of the waterjackets and a slight impression on the compression ring. To be honest I'm not sure what happened and it isn't of too much concern. Because, I knew the next time the motor came out I would be wanting to look at my options for a upgrades.
I ended up swapping my motor and transmission with a friends of mine plus some cash. My friend installed this motor in his 67 Stang around 2006 and since then only drove the car MAYBE 100 miles.
(Photo of it when I helped him put it in the first time around.)
The engine is a 351w stroked to a 408 with AFR 185 heads and a fairly large cam (haven't got the specs in my hands yet.) Rotating assembly is balanced and blue printed but not forged should still be good enough for what I plan to do.
Also got his AOD-E with a PI stall converter and a B&M hammer shifter.
So now I have a fairly long parts list to collect, as well as some research to be done on my part. More to come soon, probably post my parts list looking for some feedback.
