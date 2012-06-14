Thought I would post a update as a new round of upgrades are about to start. In case some people don't remember me/my car check out my original build up of the car.Anyhow I drove the car for awhile was daily driving it at one point because my truck was having some issues. About 7 months ago it started shooting steam out of the exhaust. I suspected a head gasket had gone bad.So I went ahead and yanked the motor out to see what I could find out.I tore down the engine and one of the cylinders had water in it, the headgasket had some material burned off around one of the waterjackets and a slight impression on the compression ring. To be honest I'm not sure what happened and it isn't of too much concern. Because, I knew the next time the motor came out I would be wanting to look at my options for a upgrades.I ended up swapping my motor and transmission with a friends of mine plus some cash. My friend installed this motor in his 67 Stang around 2006 and since then only drove the car MAYBE 100 miles.(Photo of it when I helped him put it in the first time around.)The engine is a 351w stroked to a 408 with AFR 185 heads and a fairly large cam (haven't got the specs in my hands yet.) Rotating assembly is balanced and blue printed but not forged should still be good enough for what I plan to do.Also got his AOD-E with a PI stall converter and a B&M hammer shifter.So now I have a fairly long parts list to collect, as well as some research to be done on my part. More to come soon, probably post my parts list looking for some feedback.