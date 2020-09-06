Engine Putting the Windsor on a diet

I have a 1989 5.0L H.O. and T-5 swapped into a 1981 Volvo 240 sedan. The engine is pretty much stock. The owner installed a "high rise" lower intake manifold will the O.E. upper plenum (haven't been able to find what brand it is as most aftermarket lower intake manifolds won't accept the O.E.)

This swap only adds about ~100lbs over the original Volvo four-banger and transmission. Me being picky about weight distribution I'm wanting to lighten the engine.

I know aluminum head will take ~40-50lb off the engine weight. Water pump is ~2lbs. Mini starter is ~8lbs.

What else can be done without getting heavy into the internals? I.E. pistons, crank, etc.
 
