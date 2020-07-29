Question about the 5.0 H.O.

Brandan
I'm about to start a project swapping the V6 out of my 95 (manual tranny). I got everything I need (except the computer) including a 5.0 H.O. motor from a junk yard to put in it for $1,000. He said it was out of a 95GT.
My question is, What kind of computer do I need to make this run? I heard it was the T4M0. I want to make sure i get the right thing. Thanks!
