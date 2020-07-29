Question about the 5.0 H.O.

B

Brandan

New Member
Jun 13, 2020
2
0
1
27
Greeneville Tennessee
I'm about to start a project swapping the V6 out of my 95 (manual tranny). I got everything I need (except the computer) including a 5.0 H.O. motor from a junk yard to put in it for $1,000. He said it was out of a 95GT.
My question is, What kind of computer do I need to make this run? I heard it was the T4M0. I want to make sure i get the right thing. Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Electrical Purge Solenoid wiring question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
9 Fuel Help! - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
F Swap question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
4 Question about dual bowl conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
M Seat belt question for 97 GT convertible. (Resolved) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
africansnowowl Electrical Florida 5.0 Gauges wiring question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G Question!! potential damage to flexplate/crank during 4R70W swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
My92cashtrap Engine Thread sealer question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Ramennoodles77 HELP! New fox owner power question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
T Questions about power steering delete!! Need help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
MikeR351w EFI to Carb Distributor Shaft length question... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
B 2011 V6 - Startup Tick Noise - Camshaft Caps Question - TSB 12-1-17 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
Sonicstang0494 Question about calipers. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Waz900 Brakes Foxbody SN95 Booster install Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S 2002 v6 ECU Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
W 289 t5 questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
9 Engine HELP - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
DarkFox Interior and Upholstery This might be a weird question... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
A 93 mustang premium sound radio question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
S Fuel Mass air identify question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
L Transmission Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Hoytster Wiring questions on new MS3X install Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
DarthBubbles 1988 LX 5.0 restoration questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
8 Coyote swap questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
A Gasket kit questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
4 1964.5 Coupe tail light question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
R Passenger side leak issues and cowl questions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
351crownvic Engine 95 5.0 replacing 93 5.0 questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
V Early fox body dual exhaust conversion questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D 1997 Cobra (New Owner Questions) SVT Tech Forum 1
Old Catman EFI and megasquirt questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
o willingham T45 Transmission question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
A Exhaust Question 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 9
My92cashtrap Engine Roller rocker question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
derek2079 I has question about my radiator temps 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
gearhead77 LED question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
M New member, question about custom order times The Welcome Wagon 2
General karthief Fuel Purge canister question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Red50Fox 88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Old Catman Questions - Putting a 93 5.0 in a 66 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Paint and Body 1991 mustang ssp questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Question for you (Mustang) paint experts out there Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
F hello new person here. with a question The Welcome Wagon 4
Gs87GT Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
N Bought a unfinished 5.4 dohc into 97 gt project. I)ve got lots of questions. The Welcome Wagon 2
D 1999 cobra blower questions SVT Tech Forum 0
Mystang66 Holley 4180C question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
91GTstroked Engine 3G alternator ground questions. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom