Question about the 5.0 H.O.

I'm about to start a project swapping the V6 out of my 95 (manual tranny). I got everything I need (except the computer) including a 5.0 H.O. motor from a junk yard to put in it for $1,000. He said it was out of a 95GT.

My question is, What kind of computer do I need to make this run? I heard it was the T4M0. I want to make sure i get the right thing. Thanks!